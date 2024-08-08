Overcoming Back-to-School Anxiety: Tips for Teenagers

Healthy Coping Mechanisms:

In addition to having positive self-talk strategies, it’s important to have a plan in place for dealing with anxious situations when going back to school. Take some time to identify the healthy coping mechanisms that you can turn to when you’re feeling overwhelmed with anxiety. This can look different for everyone, but some ideas can include:

Listening to calming music

Engaging in deep breathing exercises

Using your senses to ground yourself: read our blog on how to practice grounding skills .

. Writing in a gratitude journal at the end of each day

Having these coping mechanisms in place and ready to go can provide a sense of comfort and control, even if you’re still a bit anxious.