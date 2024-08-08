Skip to main content
Starling Community Services.

Overcoming Back-to-School Anxiety: Tips for Teenagers

By Sarah Marie
Manage back to school anxitieis starling mental health

Are you nervous about starting school again? It’s normal to feel anxious on the first day of school and you’re not alone. Whether they admit it or not, the start of school and the transition back to the classroom can be overwhelming for students of all ages as well as their families. As a teenager starting the new school year, the important thing is to know the signs of anxiety and a few strategies to help manage it!

Student at school

Signs of Anxiety at the Start of School:

Anxiety Canada outlines a few scenarios that can leave teenagers feeling anxious when starting a new school year including uncertainty about new teachers, fears about not having friends in their classes, worrying about academic subjects or fears of not “fitting in.”

Excessive worrying, feeling nervous, panic attacks or having difficulty sleeping can all be symptoms of anxiety. However, these are common experiences and recognizing that is an important first step. The key is learning how to manage that stress in healthy and productive ways.

Challenge Anxiety with Positive Self-Talk:

If you are feeling overwhelmed with anxious thoughts as you navigate the start of a new school year, try challenging them with positive affirmations.

Instead of “I can’t do this” replace with “I am going to do my best!”
Rather than “I am going to fail” replace with, “I’ve got this!”

Another strategy is to ask yourself what you would tell your best friend in a similar situation. You’d probably tell them something comforting!

Teens listening to music together 2

Healthy Coping Mechanisms:

In addition to having positive self-talk strategies, it’s important to have a plan in place for dealing with anxious situations when going back to school. Take some time to identify the healthy coping mechanisms that you can turn to when you’re feeling overwhelmed with anxiety. This can look different for everyone, but some ideas can include:

  • Listening to calming music
  • Engaging in deep breathing exercises
  • Using your senses to ground yourself: read our blog on how to practice grounding skills.
  • Writing in a gratitude journal at the end of each day

Having these coping mechanisms in place and ready to go can provide a sense of comfort and control, even if you’re still a bit anxious.

Seek Support When Needed:

You don’t have to go through anxiety alone. If you are struggling at school and need more support, but don’t know who to go to for help, call Front Door. Front Door is your starting point for children and youth mental health care in Waterloo Region. You can also lean on a trusted friend, family member or teacher who can offer encouragement, advice, and a listening ear when you need it. Don't be afraid to ask for help when you're feeling overwhelmed.

Everyone gets a little anxious when it’s back to school time, but by taking proactive steps to manage anxiety and seeking support when needed, you can set yourself up for success.

Be kind to yourself and remember - you've got this!

To connect with Front Door, call 519-749-2932 Monday to Friday 8:30 am – 4:30 pm.
More resources:

