Facing a Renoviction in Kitchener-Waterloo? Here’s What You Need to Know

For many renters, the risk of losing their home due to a “renoviction” can be a real looming fear. A renoviction happens when a landlord says they need you to move out for renovations, but the work may not truly require the unit to be empty—or may not happen at all.

The City of Kitchener is now working on a Rental Renovation Licensing By-Law to address this problem. Here’s what it means for you, your rights as a tenant, and what changes may be coming.

What Is a Renoviction?

In Ontario, landlords can ask tenants to move out for major renovations that truly require the unit to be empty. They must use an N13 notice.

Your key rights:

You have the right to return after renovations are done

after renovations are done Your rent must stay the same as before

Renovations must be significant, not cosmetic (like painting or new cupboards)

A renoviction is illegal when:

The work doesn’t actually need you to move out

The landlord never plans to do the renovations

The goal is to re-rent the unit at a higher price

These situations often lead to housing loss, stress, and even homelessness.

What the City Heard From the Community

In fall 2025, Kitchener surveyed residents and held group discussions.

Survey highlights:

646 people responded; most were tenants living in Kitchener

Over 75% agreed renovictions are a serious local problem

agreed renovictions are a serious local problem Many shared stories of displacement, hardship, and homelessness

Strong support for protections like:

Requiring landlords to apply for a license after giving an N13

Clear information about tenant rights and compensation

Guaranteed right to return at the same rent

Temporary housing or moving cost support

Fines for landlords who break the rules

What Came Up in Group Discussions

Tenants, landlords, and community groups agreed on several things:

The process is confusing and stressful

Information needs to be clear and easy to understand

Tenants need more protection and oversight

Landlords want rules that are fair and predictable

Better data and transparency are needed

What’s Coming Next

City staff will use this feedback to draft by-law options for City Council in 2026. If passed, the by-law could add important protections for renters facing renovation-related evictions. You can follow the journey on this by-law and get more information on the Engage Waterloo Region Website.

If you are at risk of losing your home, we are here to help. Please reach out to our Resource Centre at 519-749-2450 or drop into our resource center Monday-Friday from 8:30 AM – 4:30 PM.