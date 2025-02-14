Job Searching isn’t just Job Applications

In Employment Services, when we talk about “job searching”, submitting applications is just the tip of the iceberg! If you’re struggling to stay motivated through job search, these other actions could keep things more interesting and improve your results Preparing your Application Materials Review your resume regularly!You want to make sure the resume still highlights skills that are relevant for the roles you’re applying to. It’s worth your time to check over your resume and compare it to the job description before hitting “Apply”.

aking some time to prepare a strong cover letter can set you apart from other candidates. Like any skill, writing cover letters will take time and practice but can elevate the applications you submit. Instead of applying to 3 jobs with just your resume, you might consider picking 1 of those 3 that you feel best suited for and including a cover letter as well. Exploring the Labour Market When looking through job boards, our focus is often on finding jobs to apply to. Instead, reading with the goal of learning more about what jobs are out there can broaden your horizons. Different sectors may call roles by slightly different names. Or you might find you’re interested in a role that you wouldn’t have guessed from the job title.

Take advantage of the features on the local Workforce Planning Board’s website, especially theirCareer Library – FindYourJob.ca. You can look at different Occupation Groups and see how many active job postings there are for each occupation group within Waterloo, Wellington, and Dufferin Regions. Scoping out the different categories of jobs might give you new ideas of what work to consider and what is in demand. Networking With so much job searching happening online these days, to connect and grow your network can be a great change of pace! You mightcatch-up with a former colleague or mentor, or reach out to someone whose work you’re interested to know more about. They could know about upcoming industry or hiring events, or even job openings that might be of interest too!

Volunteering, whether for an event, a community group, or on a board, is another excellent way to meet like-minded people and expand your circle. You’re more likely to know about what’s going on in the sector and get to practice your elevator pitch. For more on the benefits of Volunteering to your job search, check out our recent blog post: How Volunteering Can Benefit Your Job Search Reflecting on your Goals and Progress While job searching, take the time to step back and reflect on your job search so far. Here are some questions to begin that reflection: Is my job goal the same as when I started? Does my resume reflect my current goal?

How many jobs am I applying to each week/month? Am I seeing enough relevant job listings to be applying regularly?

Am I hearing back at all from employers? Am I making positive network or industry connections?