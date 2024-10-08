Skip to main content
Starling Community Services.

How Volunteering Can Benefit Your Job Search

By Erin McLaren
ES Volunteer Blog Thumbnail

Volunteering can be an unwelcome idea when speaking with job seekers. I often hear that volunteering is the exact opposite of their goal: to be paid for their time and work. Job seekers sometimes consider volunteering to be a distraction from their job search or a waste of time.

But there are so many hidden benefits that volunteering can have for job seekers!


Exploring Your Interests

Whether you’re a young job seeker, have limited work experience, or are trying to make a career change, it can be tricky to get a glimpse at the work you’re interested in. Volunteer roles can give you that exposure to new industries or occupations to see if it’s something you want to pursue for work.

Curious if you would enjoy office reception roles? Reception volunteering can give you a taste! Not sure how you’d feel working in a warehouse environment? A food bank or distribution program could help you find out.


Gain Experience

Volunteering roles tend to be easier to secure than paid ones. If you’re looking for more experience to add to your resume, you don’t need to wait for paid work to come along. And volunteer roles add value to a resume even if you have paid work experience too!

If you have limited work experience, listing volunteer roles on your resume can showcase skills and give employers evidence that you’ve taken on responsibilities before. For more experienced workers, volunteering can add flavour to your resume and show an area of interest or a passion you have.

If you have been out of work for some time, volunteering is a great way to have something more recent on your resume. It can help employers see that though you’ve been out of the paid workforce, you aren’t a stranger to getting out and doing things in your community.


Strengthen your Connections

The people you meet while volunteering can be valuable professional connections. As a reference, the person who supervises you can attest to your skills, attitude, and commitment in your role. While volunteering, you might also get the chance to meet leaders and decision makers in the industry.

Especially if you are volunteering with the hope of finding a paid position in that industry, the relationships you build could enable a shift into paid roles when they become available. Just make sure you’re making a positive impression as a volunteer!


Go at Your Own Pace

Volunteer opportunities are as diverse as job opportunities. You can volunteer for just a single day event or make an ongoing commitment. The volunteer hours could be consistent each week, a few hours a month, or just once in a while. Look for a volunteer role that compliments your schedule, not one that competes with it!

Now that you know all the many ways volunteering can make you a stronger candidate, you can look at those few hours a week as part of strengthening your job search. Even getting in the habit of being out of the house regularly, being in a professional environment, and taking on some new responsibilities are great practice for when that next job comes your way.

Tags:volunteeringjob searchvolunteer

Share This Post

Share on FacebookShare us on TwitterShare us on LinkedIn

Instagram Feed

Did you know Prevention and Diversion is Youth Homelessness Prevention? Safe Haven Youth Services is a lifeline for youth in crisis in Waterloo Region. Prevention and Diversion Services are designed to assist youth at risk of homelessness. Last year alone, Safe Haven supported 188 young individuals, providing over 427 hours of phone and in-person assistance. Our Manager of Safe Haven Youth Services, Lindsey White, shares more on the dedicated support provided to our community's youth on our Housing Blog. Read more about Understanding Safe Haven Youth Services online at www.starlingcs.ca/housing/blog
These gifts were received with thankful hearts at Safe Haven Youth Services! Thank you JC Mortgages for your donation of essential goods and comfort items for the kids at Safe Haven through the JC Door Drops campaign. 💜 @JCMortgages.ca #SafeHavenYouthServices #CommunitySupport #ThankfulHearts #LocalGiving
Imagine a future where every child in our community has immediate access to the mental health support they need to thrive. This is the future Starling Community Services is working toward. Please join us in creating a brighter, healthier future for the children and youth of our community. Your support could be the turning point in a young life. Give online at starlingcs.ca/donate #KidsMentalHealth #YouthMentalHealth #WaterlooRegion #StarlingMentalHealth #MentalHealthMatters #ChildrensMentalHealth #KidsMentalHealth
Are you an internationally trained professional looking to kickstart your career in Canada? Don’t miss this incredible opportunity to gain valuable insights, connect with local employers, and build your professional network! Date: October 23rd, 2024 Time: 9:30 AM - 12:30 PM Location: City of Guelph, 1 Carden St, Guelph What to Expect: ✔️ Panel Discussion on Hiring Newcomers ✔️ Networking Session with local employers ✔️ Direct connections to community services and support ✔️ Light breakfast & snacks included Free Entry – but seats are limited! Register now to secure your spot. This event is open to everyone! https://starlingcs.ca/events/2024/ncc Don't miss this chance to connect, learn, and advance your career in Canada. See you there!
It's been a beautiful sunny day so far at the 59th Annual Westmount Golf & Country Club Oktoberfest Charity Pro-Am Golf Tournament in support of Starling Children's Mental Health Services and the Waterloo Region Suicide Prevention Council! Thank you for all of your continued support. 💜 @westmountgolfcc @wrspc #CommunitySupport #MentalHealthMatters
October 10th is World Mental Health Day. Join us in creating a brighter, healthier future for the children and youth of our community. Your support could be the turning point in a young life! Give online at starlingcs.ca/donate #WorldMentalHealthDay #MentalHealthMatters #ChildrensMentalHealth #KidsMentalHealth
It's Mental Illness Awareness Week! Let's talk about Catastrophizing Anxiety Thinking Traps. 🧠 Catastrophizing happens when our minds jump to the worst possible outcome, even when it’s unlikely. For example, if you fail one test, you might think, “I’m going to fail this entire class.” But here’s how to work through it: Pause and ask yourself, “What’s the most likely outcome?” Remember, this is just one test, and you have multiple opportunities to improve! Throughout Mental Illness Awareness Week (October 6-12), join us as we raise awareness and promote understanding of anxiety. #MIAW #MentalIllnessAwarenessWeek #AnxietyAwareness #StarlingCommunityServices #KidsMentalHealth #AnxietySupport #StarlingMentalHealth
It's Mental Illness Awareness Week! Let's talk about All or Nothing Anxiety Thinking Traps. 🧠 This thinking trap makes us see things in black and white with no middle ground. For example, you might think, “If I don’t do this perfectly, I’ve failed.” This mindset can leave you feeling discouraged and like nothing you do is good enough. But here’s the key: Focus on progress, not perfection! Ask yourself, “What is something positive in what I’ve done?” 💜 Help us spread the word! Share this post to raise awareness and support others in overcoming their thinking traps throughout Mental Illness Awareness Week (October 6-12). #MIAW #MentalIllnessAwarenessWeek #AnxietyAwareness #ThinkingTraps #BreakFree #YouAreNotAlone
Follow Starling Community Services on Instagram

Latest from our Blog

Visit Our Blog
“Starling is a place where you get to bring your whole self to work every single day. I've been given the guidance and resources to grow professionally, and I feel inspired by my team. Everyone brings something special and unique while sharing the common goal of strengthening lives in our community. I feel very lucky that Starling is part of my journey, and I couldn't ask for a better organization to be part of.”