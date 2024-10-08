How Volunteering Can Benefit Your Job Search

Volunteering can be an unwelcome idea when speaking with job seekers. I often hear that volunteering is the exact opposite of their goal: to be paid for their time and work. Job seekers sometimes consider volunteering to be a distraction from their job search or a waste of time.

But there are so many hidden benefits that volunteering can have for job seekers!





Exploring Your Interests



Whether you’re a young job seeker, have limited work experience, or are trying to make a career change, it can be tricky to get a glimpse at the work you’re interested in. Volunteer roles can give you that exposure to new industries or occupations to see if it’s something you want to pursue for work.



Curious if you would enjoy office reception roles? Reception volunteering can give you a taste! Not sure how you’d feel working in a warehouse environment? A food bank or distribution program could help you find out.





Gain Experience



Volunteering roles tend to be easier to secure than paid ones. If you’re looking for more experience to add to your resume, you don’t need to wait for paid work to come along. And volunteer roles add value to a resume even if you have paid work experience too!



If you have limited work experience, listing volunteer roles on your resume can showcase skills and give employers evidence that you’ve taken on responsibilities before. For more experienced workers, volunteering can add flavour to your resume and show an area of interest or a passion you have.



If you have been out of work for some time, volunteering is a great way to have something more recent on your resume. It can help employers see that though you’ve been out of the paid workforce, you aren’t a stranger to getting out and doing things in your community.





Strengthen your Connections



The people you meet while volunteering can be valuable professional connections. As a reference, the person who supervises you can attest to your skills, attitude, and commitment in your role. While volunteering, you might also get the chance to meet leaders and decision makers in the industry.



Especially if you are volunteering with the hope of finding a paid position in that industry, the relationships you build could enable a shift into paid roles when they become available. Just make sure you’re making a positive impression as a volunteer!





Go at Your Own Pace



Volunteer opportunities are as diverse as job opportunities. You can volunteer for just a single day event or make an ongoing commitment. The volunteer hours could be consistent each week, a few hours a month, or just once in a while. Look for a volunteer role that compliments your schedule, not one that competes with it!



Now that you know all the many ways volunteering can make you a stronger candidate, you can look at those few hours a week as part of strengthening your job search. Even getting in the habit of being out of the house regularly, being in a professional environment, and taking on some new responsibilities are great practice for when that next job comes your way.