Starling Community Services.

2024 Community Report: The People Who Inspire Us


Dear friends and colleagues,

Inspiration is that powerful engine that drives us through the challenges as we go after our goals. It helps us feel strong when life gets hard, makes us ask for help when we need it, and gives us the courage to make things better. In our work of helping people, we've found that inspiration is a two-way street. While our clients often tell us that we inspire them, it is our clients who are our source of inspiration!

I invite you to take some time to read our 2024 Community Report: The People Who Inspire Us. It shares some stories of inspiration from clients, chronicles inspiring words from our staff, and offers a few highlights of initiatives that help those in our community who turn to us for support.

We believe the foundation of our community is inspiration; it leads to innovation, collaboration and a common purpose. On behalf of our Board and all of us at Starling, I thank you for being our inspiration as we work toward our vision of building a community where everyone experiences mental wellness, opportunities for employment, a place to call home, and a sense of belonging.

Sincerely,

John Colangeli, PhD
Chief Executive Officer
Starling Community Services (Formally Lutherwood)

"My daughter has come a long way. She is more mature, controls her emotions, and deals with conflict. She knows how to reframe and steer back to a more appropriate response. She fits in with her peers and we have a better relationship now."