Walking Together for Brighter Futures: $100,000 Raised for Kids’ Mental Health

This spring, a beautiful display of community spirit unfolded at Starling’s Children’s Mental Health Centre, as more than 380 participants came together for our 17th annual Steps for Kids walk in support of children’s mental health.

With clear skies and caring energy all around, people—and their pets—of all ages walked side by side for a shared purpose: to support children and families across Waterloo Region who are facing the challenges of mental health.

What began in 2008 as a small staff and board led initiative has evolved into a beloved community tradition. Steps for Kids is Starling’s biggest annual fundraiser and rallying point—bringing individuals, families, organizations, and supporters together to build brighter futures for our children.

For so many families, navigating a mental health diagnosis can be lonely and overwhelming. But on this day, every step taken was a reminder that no one is alone. We walked to say: We see you. We stand with you.

Together, we raised over $100,000, surpassing our fundraising goal. These vital funds will directly support Starling’s mental health programs, helping more children and youth access the care and support they need to thrive.

Thank you to everyone who made this day possible. Your support continues to transform lives—one step at a time.