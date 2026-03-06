From Starting Over to Starting His Own Company: How Starling Helped Saffi Build a New Life in Canada

When Saffi arrived in Canada in 2018, he stepped onto unfamiliar ground with a familiar resolve: start from scratch, work hard, and build a future he could be proud of. Having lived in Pakistan, the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Wales, and Denmark, he wasn’t new to adapting, but this move felt different. Canada wasn’t just another stop; it was the place he hoped to make his permanent home. As a trained structural engineer with a master’s degree from Cardiff University, he saw Canada as a country full of opportunity and potential.

But the reality hit quickly. Without North American work experience, doors in his field would stay closed.

Still determined, Saffi took a night‑shift job as a machine operator at Linamar in Guelph. It wasn’t his dream role, it wasn’t even close, but he saw it as a stepping stone. After his night shifts, exhausted but hopeful, he would head straight to Starling Employment Services (formerly Lutherwood), where his journey began to change.

At Starling, Saffi was connected with an Employment Advisor, Cindy, who immediately recognized his drive. She helped him understand the steps required to obtain his P.Eng. licence and provided guidance through the process, which can feel overwhelming to navigate alone.

Starling also paired him with a mentor, Jeff, a fellow Engineer who offered invaluable insight into the Canadian engineering landscape. Jeff helped him understand workplace expectations, the certifications valued in the industry, and how to position himself for success. He also provided a reference and ongoing encouragement as Saffi moved toward his goals.

With his new confidence and support system in place, Saffi landed an opportunity at Trylon as a Project Coordinator & Estimator. This role gave him what had been looking for all along: Canadian experience in his field.

As more doors began to open, he could finally see his long‑term goals coming into reach.

In 2021, Saffi took the next step in his professional journey. He founded Noshka, an engineering company, specializing in design, detailing services including structural, mechanical, HVAC, plumbing, electrical, and site engineering. What began as a vision is now a rapidly growing business, operating across four provinces and multiple international markets. His goal? Expand Noshka across Canada and the United States and continue building the future he imagined the day he arrived.

Looking back, Saffi is deeply grateful for the guidance, encouragement, and community he found at Starling.

“Right from the beginning, I felt motivated and guided in the right direction.”

From starting over to leading his own company, Saffi’s journey shows what’s possible with the right support.