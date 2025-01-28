Skip to main content
Starling Community Services.

Relationships Shine at Starling Cambridge's Hiring Event

By Erin McLaren
Marguerite Blog Header

Starling’s Employment Services Cambridge team hosted a single-employer hiring event on January 29th. It brought together job seekers and the employer, and also highlighted all the ways that relationships are the driving force of a Starling job search.  

I spoke with Marguerite Jacobson, Employment Consultant extraordinaire, who coordinated the event. She and the Cambridge team hosted one employer that was hiring for two roles that had multiple openings in their company.  

Eighteen job seekers working with Starling attended and 12 were hired. The hired candidates also received 2-3 days of onboarding and safety training for their new roles at Starling’s Cambridge office the following week. 

“I was very pleased with the outcome,” Marguerite shared. She emphasized the importance of social skills in job searching today. “Hiring events like this are a great opportunity to market yourself. You get to really focus on what you want to showcase to the business, and ask employers how they’ll be a good fit for you.”  

Marguerite and I agreed that we often hear job seekers struggling with how impersonal job searching can feel, especially online. By contrast, hiring events like this can bring back the personal element of a job search. Instead of sending off resumes and hoping to hear something, they get a chance to speak with an employer and get direct feedback.  

For the job seekers Marguerite works with, hiring events are a unique opportunity to market their skills and showcase their strengths. Starling staff are on-hand to help job seekers overcome challenges, present themselves with confidence, and start the connection with employers off on the right foot.  

Just by participating in the event, especially when there are specific instructions like registration, timed interviews etc., jobseekers show their attention to detail, timeliness, and communication skills. “We can pass these insights along to the employers from the knowledge we have of the job seekers” Marguerite shared.  

On the surface, a hiring event might seem like just that. But for Starling Employment Services, hiring events allow us to foster relationships by sparking genuine connections between employers and job seekers.

 

Upcoming hiring event 

Are you a certified PSW looking for work in the Guelph-Wellington area?  

Starling has partnered with ParaMed for a hiring event on Thursday February 27th from 9am – 3pm. If you are planning to attend, please contact Starling’s Guelph office at (519) 822-4141 to RSVP 

Share This Post

Share on FacebookShare us on TwitterShare us on LinkedIn

Instagram Feed

Happy Valentine's Day! 💖 Embrace self-compassion with these positive affirmations! Remember, self-compassion means sharing the love and kindness you give to others with yourself, especially during tough times. When things don’t go as planned, be gentle with yourself. Treat yourself with the same kindness you’d offer a friend. 💕 At our Children's Mental Health Centre, our staff use positive affirmations to remind children and youth to practice self-compassion. Let’s add self-compassion to our coping skill toolbox and spread the message of kindness. Like and share with a friend this Valentine's day! #BuildingBrighterFutures #PositiveThinking #PositiveAffirmations #StarlingMentalHealthServices #WaterlooRegionMentalHealth #ChildrenAndYouthMentalHealth #KidsMentalHealth #YouthMentalHealth
Our next online housing search support session is on Thursday, February 27th at 2:00 PM. By joining in on our Search Support Sessions, participants will become more familiar with tools and successful strategies for obtaining market rent housing in the Waterloo Region. Register today using the link in our bio! #HousingSearchSupport #HousingServices
February marks Black History Month, a time to celebrate Black Canadian history, culture and communities. This year's theme is “Black Legacy and Leadership: Celebrating Canadian History and Uplifting Future Generations." Follow along with these local organizations to support, attend an event and come together in continued celebration! @rhythmandbluescambridge @ccawr1975 @guelphblackheritage @africanfamilyrevivalorg #BlackHistoryMonth
Thank you to the Plattsville Rage U9LL for their incredible effort in raising $563 for Safe Haven Youth Services! 💜 Your support will help create lasting change for our youth experiencing homelessness in our community. #SafeHavenYouthServices #CommunityGiving #CommunitySupport #StarlingCommunityServices #NonProfit #NonProfitSupport #FundraisingForChange #WaterlooRegion #Kitchener @ontariominorhockey
Sometimes life can be really hard and stressful. Maybe all you need is someone to talk to. If you are a youth or parent supporting a loved one who is struggling with life’s challenges such as emotions, behaviours, relationships and mental health, call Front Door at 519-749-2932. It's okay to ask for help. #LetsCreateRealChange #BellLetsTalkDay
Feeling the winter blues? You’re not alone! With around 5% of the population experiencing Seasonal Affective Disorder (SAD), it’s important to prioritize mental wellness this season. Here are five simple self-care activities you can try this winter. 🌞 Check our stories for more on coping with SAD and be sure to save this list! #WinterWellness #MindfulMondays #MentalHealthAndWellness #BlueMonday
A heartfelt thank you to The Fit Club by Price Health community and their Train the Trainer fundraiser! Together, you helped raise support & hope for kids and youth at our Children's Mental Health Centre & Safe Haven Youth Services. Thank you! #ComfyCozy24 @thefitclubwaterloo #CommunitySupport #StarlingCommunityServices #ThankYou #SafeHavenYouthServices
Youth and Staff at our Children's Mental Health Centre made some beautiful paintings for our new Birchlands: Step Up Step Down Program. These paintings will hang in the space as a welcome to our program, symbolizing new beginnings, growth, and resilience. 💜✨ Read the link in our bio to learn more about the Birchlands: Step Up Step Down program. #ChildrenAndYouthMentalHealth #WaterlooRegion #StarlingCommunityServices
Follow Starling Community Services on Instagram

Latest from our Blog

Visit Our Blog
"I used to blame my circumstances for who I am. Lutherwood helped me realize I have choices and then I became responsible for my life. I would be a different person today if I hadn't gone to Lutherwood and I will always be grateful."