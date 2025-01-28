Relationships Shine at Starling Cambridge's Hiring Event

Starling’s Employment Services Cambridge team hosted a single-employer hiring event on January 29th. It brought together job seekers and the employer, and also highlighted all the ways that relationships are the driving force of Starling job search.

I spoke with Marguerite Jacobson, Employment Consultant extraordinaire, who coordinated the event. She and the Cambridge team hosted one employer that was hiring for two roles that had multiple openings in their company.

Eighteen job seekers working with Starling attended and 12 were hired. The hired candidates also received 2-3 days of onboarding and safety training for their new roles at Starling’s Cambridge office the following week.

“I was very pleased with the outcome,” Marguerite shared. She emphasized the importance of social skills in job searching today. “Hiring events like this are a great opportunity to market yourself. You get to really focus on what you want to showcase to the business, and ask employers how they’ll be a good fit for you.”

Marguerite and I agreed that we often hear job seekers struggling with how impersonal job searching can feel, especially online. By contrast, hiring events like this can bring back the personal element of a job searchInstead of sending off resumes and hoping to hear something, they get a chance to speak with an employer and get direct feedback.

the job seekers Marguerite works with, hiring events are a unique opportunity to market their skills and showcase their strengths. help job seekers overcome challenges, present themselves with confidence, and start the connection with employers off on the right foot.

Just by participating in the event, especially when there are specific instructions like registration, timed interviews etc., jobseekers show their attention to detail, timeliness, and communication skills. “We can pass these insights along to the employers from the knowledge we have of the job seekers” Marguerite shared.

On the surface, a hiring event might seem like just that. But for Starling Employment Services, hiring events allow us foster relationships by sparking genuine connections between employers and job seekers.

Upcoming hiring event

Are you a certified PSW looking for work in the Guelph-Wellington area?