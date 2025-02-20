At Starling Community Services, we know how powerful music can be. Whether it’s a song that lifts your spirits, a melody that calms your mind, or lyrics that express exactly how you feel, music has a way of connecting with us like nothing else. That’s why we’re excited to celebrate Music Therapy Awareness Month this March!

Music therapy is an evidence-based practice that uses music to help people improve their emotional, mental, and physical well-being. It’s especially valuable for children and youth, providing a creative and engaging way to manage emotions, develop coping skills, and build confidence.

At our Children’s Mental Health Centre, we are lucky to have Brian McBay, our dedicated music therapist, working with our youth. Brian brings music into their lives in a meaningful way, helping them find comfort, self-expression, and joy through rhythm, lyrics, melodies and coffee houses! We asked our current youth how music therapy is making a difference in their lives.

Their answers ranged from loving the catharsis of writing or listening to meaningful lyrics, to feeling less alone, to having it help lift their moods, relax them and even distract them from negative behaviours. They also expressed the joy they feel having conversations about music, the pride in sharing their own compositions, and that they can do so in a judgement-free space.

These heartfelt sentiments show just how impactful music therapy can be. Music isn’t just entertainment—it’s a tool for self-care, a way to process emotions, and a source of connection.

How Do You Use Music in a Positive Way?

Have you ever turned on a favorite song when you’re feeling down? Or played upbeat music to get motivated? Music can be a great way to shift our moods and express what we’re going through.

This March Break, why not make music a family activity? Sit down with your kids and create different playlists for different moods—one for when you’re feeling happy and energetic, one for when you need motivation, and one for when you’re feeling down. Play them together and talk about why you chose each song. It’s a simple yet powerful way to encourage self-awareness and emotional expression.

Let’s celebrate Music Therapy Awareness Month by embracing the power of music in our daily lives. How does music help you or your family? We’d love to hear your thoughts!