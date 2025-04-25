Little Steps, Big Impact: Walk for Kids’ Mental Health on May 4th
on April 30, 2025
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE
April 29, 2025
WATERLOO REGION, ON — Lace up your shoes and make every step count! On Sunday, May 4, 2025, Starling Community Services (formerly Lutherwood) invites the community to come together for Steps for Kids – a fun, family-friendly walk that supports children and youth facing mental health challenges right here in Waterloo Region.
The need has never been greater. Recent studies show that 1 in 2 students experienced moderate-to-serious symptoms of depression and anxiety in the past year, with 27% facing serious symptoms – a staggering increase from 11% just a decade ago. These numbers highlight the urgent need for accessible mental health care for young people in our community.
“No child should have to wait for the mental health support they urgently need to heal, grow, and thrive,” said Chris Sellers, Director Communications, Development & IT,“Steps for Kids is an opportunity for our community to come together, stand up for youth mental health, and be part of meaningful change that will have a lasting affect for countless children, youth, and families.”
Proceeds from Steps for Kids directly support critical programs offered through Starling Community Services including the Children’s Mental Health Centre and Safe Haven Youth Services. Funds raised ensure that kids and teens can access compassionate, timely care when they need it most.
What’s New This Year: Fun for the Whole Family (and Your Dog, Too!)
Participants can look forward to several exciting new features for 2025:
- Steps for Kids Ribbon Display – Share a message of hope and encouragement on our community ribbon display.
- Dog Selfie Station – Snap a fun photo with your pup to raise mental health awareness.
- Expanded Kids' Crafts Station – Kids can unleash their creativity with activities like custom headbands, positivity clothespin exchanges, and "Make Your Own Skipper the Shoe."
Registration is still open at starlingstepsforkids.ca. Gather your family, friends, and coworkers and join the fun. Whether you walk or donate, your support helps build a stronger, healthier future for our youth.
Media Contact:
Chris Sellers
Director, Communications, Development & IT,
Starling Community Services
519-707-1958 ext. 1237
csellers@starlingcs.ca
