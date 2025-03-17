Skip to main content
Starling Community Services.

Interview Best Practices: Tips to Help You Shine!


Interview Best Practices Blog

Going for a job interview can be both exciting and nerve-wracking. It's a chance to show a potential employer that you're the right person for the job. But it's not only about how you answer their questions. To make the best impression, be prepared and follow these tips to help you succeed: 

 

1) Plan Your Route and Pad in Extra Time 

Before your interview, make sure you know exactly where the interview location is. Planning your route ahead of time will help you avoid getting lost or being late. If you’re driving, check the traffic and potential parking spots. If you’re taking public transportation, check the schedule and route. Aim to arrive 5-10 minutes early. This shows the employer that you’re punctual and respectful of their time. 

However, don't arrive too early! You are more likely to get bored, fidget, or settle into poor posture if you’re waiting more than 10 minutes. This can start your interview off on a less professional note.  

If you get there too early, find a nearby coffee shop, walk around the block, or sit in your car and gather your thoughts. Also, know the name of the person you’ll be meeting with. This will help you feel more confident when you check in or introduce yourself. 

 

2) Dress for the Job You Want 

The way you dress for your interview matters! It's important to look professional and appropriate for the type of job you’re applying for. A good rule of thumb is to dress slightly more formalthan what you think the job requires. For example, if you're interviewing for an office job, wear a button-down shirt or blouse, slacks, or a professional dress. For a more casual job, like in retail or a warehouse, business casual clothes should be fine. 

Try to wear clothes that feel comfortable, but also make you feel confident. Don’t go too far out of your usual style just for the interview. When you’re dressed in something that doesn’t feel right to you, it can make you feel nervous and distracted. 

 

3) Be Polite and Respectful to Everyone in the Building! 

Remember, it’s not just the hiring manager you’ll be interacting with at your interview. From administrative assistants to employees you pass in the hallway, everyone you meet may be asked about how you treated them. Being polite and respectful to everyone in the building shows that you are a kind and considerate person, which employers look for in potential hires. 

Even if you’re feeling nervous, always smile, say “hello,” or make small talk if appropriate. Treat everyone with respect from the moment you walk in the door, and you’ll make a great impression. 

 

4) Bring a Copy or Two of Your Resume 

It’s always a good idea to bring a couple of copies of your resume to the interview, even if you’ve already submitted one online. You may have a panel of interviewers or a situation where they need a copy. Having extra copies shows that you're well-prepared and organized. Make sure your resume is printed neatly on clean, white paper to look as professional as possible. 

By following these tips, you can walk into your interview feeling confident and ready to impress. Preparation is key, and showing that you're organized, respectful, and professional will help you stand out from other candidates. 

Share This Post

Share on FacebookShare us on TwitterShare us on LinkedIn

Instagram Feed

Sponsor Spotlight: Donovan Insurance Brokers Inc. 👟💛 Thank you Donovan Insurance Brokers Inc. for supporting Steps For Kids 2025 and continuing to be a community champion of kids mental health. Donavan's Steps for Kids Community Champion sponsorship helps connect children and youth in Waterloo region to the vital mental health services to support a brighter future. Thank you for making a difference for children and youth in our community! #StepsForKids2025 #LittleStepsBigImpact #ChildrensMentalHealth #ChildrensMentalHealthWeek #KidsMentalHealth #MentalHealthAwareness
As we wrap up Music Therapy Awareness Month, here are the best parts of music therapy according to students at our Children's Mental Health Centre! Our students share their joy in discussing music, their pride in their compositions, and the safe, judgment-free space it provides. At Starling Community Services, we understand the profound power of music—whether it’s uplifting your mood or helping you express your feelings. Check out our blog for more on Music Therapy tips you can try at home! #MusicTherapyAwarenessMonth #MusicTherapy #MusicTherapyMonth #MentalHealth #MentalHealthMatters #ChildrenAndYouthMentalHealth #WaterlooRegion
Though our name has changed, our dedication to youth mental health remains the same! 💛 For over 50 years we've been a trusted part of this community, working together to create brighter futures for children and youth. Steps for Kids is more than just a walk - it's a step towards making a difference in the lives of Children, youth and families in our community. 👟We hope to see you all at Starling’s (formerly Lutherwood) Steps for Kids, Sunday May 4th, 2025. 👉 Sign up or donate today at www.starlingstepsforkids.ca and help us spread the word about kids' mental health! . . . #StepsForKids2025 #LittleStepsBigImpact #ChildrensMentalHealth #KidsMentalHealth #MentalHealthAwareness #MentalHealthMatters #MentalSupport #YouthMentalHealth #TeenMentalHealth #KidsMentalHealth #TeenageMentalHealth #TeenageMentalHealthAwareness #WaterlooRegion #MentalHealthHelp #MentalHealthCommunity
Starling’s (formerly Lutherwood) Steps for Kids 2025 registration is officially OPEN! 👟💛 On Sunday, May 4th, lace up your shoes and walk to support kids’ mental health in Waterloo Region! 📍 Join us in person at our Children’s Mental Health Centre at 285 Benjamin Rd. Waterloo, ON. Your participation in Steps for Kids ensures that children and youth have immediate access to the crucial mental health services they need, paving the way for brighter and healthier futures. 👉 Sign up today at www.starlingstepsforkids.ca and help us spread the word! . . . . #StepsForKids2025 #LittleStepsBigImpact #ChildrensMentalHealth #KidsMentalHealth #MentalHealthAwareness #MentalHealthMatters #MentalSupport #YouthMentalHealth #TeenMentalHealth #KidsMentalHealth #TeenageMentalHealth #TeenageMentalHealthAwareness #WaterlooRegion #MentalHealthHelp #MentalHealthCommunity
We asked our current youth how music therapy is making a difference in their lives, and here are some of their heartfelt responses! Their answers ranged from loving the catharsis of writing or listening to meaningful lyrics, to feeling less alone, to having it help lift their moods, relax them and even distract them from negative behaviours. These heartfelt sentiments show just how impactful music therapy can be. Music isn’t just entertainment—it’s a tool for self-care, a way to process emotions, and a source of connection. Let’s celebrate Music Therapy Awareness Month by embracing the power of music in our daily lives! 🎶 👉 Check out our blog for tips on how to create a playlist that matches your mood! Link in our bio.
Starling's newcomer career support services are helping newcomers to Canada break into their professional fields and reach their career goals. Our experienced and knowledgeable staff can help you get there with an array of resources and supports tailored to newcomers. With free one-on-one coaching, group workshops, events and mentorship, job placements and more – we’re here to help. Connect with us today at: www.starlingcs.ca/newcomer #EmploymentService #NewcomerCareers
This March Break, Make Music a Family Activity! 🎶 This week, celebrate Music Therapy Awareness month at home and create different playlists for different moods: 🎵one for when you’re feeling happy and energetic 🎵 one for when you need motivation and 🎵one for when you’re feeling down. Play them together and talk about why you chose each song with your family. It’s a simple yet powerful way to encourage self-awareness and emotional expression. Let’s celebrate Music Therapy Awareness Month! 💜 Read more on our blog - link in bio. #MusicTherapy #MusicTherapyMonth #MentalHealth #MentalHealthMatters #ChildrensMentalHealth #MentalHealthHelp #WaterlooRegion #MentalHealthSupport #KitchenerOnt
Happy #InternationalWomensDay! Today we mark the leading achievements of women of all intersecting identities in our community, at Starling and around the world! Today and everyday we can build a world that inspires inclusion and accelerates action for gender equality. Share this post to your stories to show your support of International Women’s Day. 💜 #AccelerateAction #IWD2025
Follow Starling Community Services on Instagram

Latest from our Blog

Visit Our Blog
"My life has been completely turned around since finding Lutherwood. They have given me so much more than a safe place to stay. A lot of people pulled together to help me, and I am so grateful."