Interview Best Practices: Tips to Help You Shine!

Going for a job interview can be both exciting and nerve-wracking. It's a chance to show a potential employer that you're the right person for the job. But it's not only about how you answer their questions. To make the best impression, be prepared and follow these tips to help you succeed:

1) Plan Your Route and Pad in Extra Time

Before your interview, make sure you know exactly where the interview location is. Planning your route ahead of time will help you avoid getting lost or being late. If you’re driving, check the traffic and potential parking spots. If you’re taking public transportation, check the schedule and route. Aim to arrive 5-10 minutes early. This shows the employer that you’re punctual and respectful of their time.

However, don't arrive too early! You are more likely to get bored, fidget, or settle into poor posture if you’re waiting more than 10 minutes. This can start your interview off on a less professional note.

If you get there too early, find a nearby coffee shop, walk around the block, or sit in your car and gather your thoughts. Also, know the name of the person you’ll be meeting with. This will help you feel more confident when you check in or introduce yourself.

2) Dress for the Job You Want

The way you dress for your interview matters! It's important to look professional and appropriate for the type of job you’re applying for. A good rule of thumb is to dress slightly more formalthan what you think the job requires. For example, if you're interviewing for an office job, wear a button-down shirt or blouse, slacks, or a professional dress. For a more casual job, like in retail or a warehouse, business casual clothes should be fine.

Try to wear clothes that feel comfortable, but also make you feel confident. Don’t go too far out of your usual style just for the interview. When you’re dressed in something that doesn’t feel right to you, it can make you feel nervous and distracted.

3) Be Polite and Respectful to Everyone in the Building!

Remember, it’s not just the hiring manager you’ll be interacting with at your interview. From administrative assistants to employees you pass in the hallway, everyone you meet may be asked about how you treated them. Being polite and respectful to everyone in the building shows that you are a kind and considerate person, which employers look for in potential hires.

Even if you’re feeling nervous, always smile, say “hello,” or make small talk if appropriate. Treat everyone with respect from the moment you walk in the door, and you’ll make a great impression.

4) Bring a Copy or Two of Your Resume

It’s always a good idea to bring a couple of copies of your resume to the interview, even if you’ve already submitted one online. You may have a panel of interviewers or a situation where they need a copy. Having extra copies shows that you're well-prepared and organized. Make sure your resume is printed neatly on clean, white paper to look as professional as possible.