Skip to main content
Starling Community Services.

Honouring Pride Month: Supporting the Mental Health of LGBTQIA+ Youth


Pride Blog Cover

June is Pride Month — a time to celebrate the diversity, strength, and resilience of the LGBTQIA+ community. At Starling Community Services, we recognize the courage it takes to live authentically and are proud to support inclusive, affirming spaces for all individuals and families.

While Pride is a celebration, it’s also important to acknowledge that for many LGBTQIA+ youth, this month can bring complex emotions. Exploring one’s identity can be joyful and empowering, but it can also come with challenges — especially when faced with discrimination, rejection, or a lack of understanding. These experiences can deeply impact mental health, increasing feelings of anxiety, depression, or isolation.

Here are a few ways to support mental well-being during Pride and beyond:

1. Educate Yourself and Others
Learning about LGBTQIA+ identities — whether you’re part of the community or not — fosters empathy and connection. Share this journey with your children or loved ones. Representation matters, and understanding the rich spectrum of identities helps dismantle the idea that there’s only one way to be.

2. Create Safe and Affirming Spaces
Youth thrive when they feel seen, heard, and safe. If you're a parent, caregiver, teacher, or friend, take time to listen without judgment. Be intentional about using correct names and pronouns, and challenge homophobia, transphobia, and other forms of discrimination when they arise.

3. Seek Support
No one should have to navigate identity and mental health alone. Connecting with positive role models, peer groups, or affirming counsellors can make a huge difference. Whether you're a young person or someone supporting one, it's okay to ask for help.

Local Resources in the Waterloo Region:

  • Front Door :519-749-2932 – Mental health services for youth and families
  • OK2BME: Free counselling and youth groups for LGBTQ2+ youth
  • SPECTRUM: Rainbow community space with events, resources, and support 

Pride is more than a celebration — it's a reminder that everyone deserves to feel proud, supported, and mentally well.

Share This Post

Share on FacebookShare us on TwitterShare us on LinkedIn

Instagram Feed

The @HomeDepotCanada #OrangeDoorProject campaign helps create new healthy pathways for youth at risk or experiencing homelessness in Canada. From now until June 22, funds raised at The Home Depot store in Kitchener (Sunrise Centre) will support Starling's Safe Haven Youth Services. Donate today at: https://bit.ly/3zqEw5m #THDCF #StarlingSafeHavenYouthServices #SafeHavenn
Another exciting upcoming employment event at our Starling Employment Services in Kitchener! Are you interested in a career in law enforcement? Come to this free information session on June 10th where you can: - learn about recruitment processes and available roles - meet officers, ask questions and hand out resumes Register today - link in bio!
🌈 Our Employment Services' team will be part of the Pride Job and Resource Fair hosted by 2nd Chance Employment Counselling! Come by the Red Brick Café in Guelph on Tuesday, June 10th from 3–6 PM for a community job expo made for 2SLGBTQIA+ folks and welcoming workplaces! We can't wait to see you there! #Pride2025 #JobFair #EmploymentServices @2nd_chance_emp
The #OrangeDoorProject campaign is back! From May 27 until June 22, 2025, when you donate in-store at Home Depot (Kitchener Sunrise Centre) or online, you’re supporting Starling Safe Haven Youth Services and helping @HomeDepotCanada mission to help prevent and end youth homelessness in Canada! Donate online or in-store today! https://bit.ly/3zqEw5m #OrangeDoorProject #THDCF #StarlingSafeHavenYouthServices #SafeHaven
Thank you to everyone who participated in #StepsForKids2025 💛👟 Because of YOU, kids in our community will have brighter futures! With your incredible support at this year’s Steps for Kids, we’ve raised over $98,300—just $1,700 shy of our $100,000 goal! 🎉 These funds will directly support vital mental health services for children and families. You can still help us reach our goal! We’re accepting donations until June 30th—every gift counts! Donate today at www.starlingstepsforkids.ca From all of us at Starling Child and Family Foundation, thank you for showing up, stepping up, and standing with kids! #StepsForKids #MentalHealthMatters
Front Door to Child and Youth Mental Health has supported families for over 20 years in Waterloo Region. As a service of Starling, our team works with parents/caregivers, children and youth (up to their 18th birthday) who are struggling with life’s challenges such as: 🟡 emotions 🟣 behaviours 🔴 relationships 🔵 and mental health. Want to talk? Reach out to to Front Door at 519-749-2932 or visit online at www.frontdoormentalhealth.com 💛Help us spread the work to let others know that support is available and it's okay to ask for help. #ItsOkayToAskForHelp #FrontDoortoMentalHealth #ChildAndYouthMentalHealth #WaterlooRegionMentalHealth #MentalHealthMatters
Our Safe Haven Youth Services team was proud to participate in the Ultimate Bowling Fundraiser for Hockey Helps the Homeless - Waterloo Region in support of our local shelters, including Starling's Safe Haven Youth Services! 💜 @cambridgesheltercorp, @houseoffriendshipwr, @oneroofyouthservices, @theworkingcentre ywcakw @hhthwr
WOW thanks to our amazing community we’re just $3,000 away from reaching our fundraising goal! 🎉🎉 Every dollar raised helps provide life-changing care through Starling Community Services and Safe Haven Youth Services! Help us reach our goal and wrap up Children's Mental Health Week together! Donate today at www.starlingstepsforkids.ca. Let’s continue to build brighter futures because KIDS MENTAL HEALTH MATTERS! 💛 #StepsForKids2025 #MentalHealthMatters #CommunitySupport
Follow Starling Community Services on Instagram

Latest from our Blog

Visit Our Blog
“Not only am I learning new skills, but volunteering is giving me purpose."