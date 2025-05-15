Honouring Pride Month: Supporting the Mental Health of LGBTQIA+ Youth

June is Pride Month — a time to celebrate the diversity, strength, and resilience of the LGBTQIA+ community. At Starling Community Services, we recognize the courage it takes to live authentically and are proud to support inclusive, affirming spaces for all individuals and families.

While Pride is a celebration, it’s also important to acknowledge that for many LGBTQIA+ youth, this month can bring complex emotions. Exploring one’s identity can be joyful and empowering, but it can also come with challenges — especially when faced with discrimination, rejection, or a lack of understanding. These experiences can deeply impact mental health, increasing feelings of anxiety, depression, or isolation.

Here are a few ways to support mental well-being during Pride and beyond:

1. Educate Yourself and Others

Learning about LGBTQIA+ identities — whether you’re part of the community or not — fosters empathy and connection. Share this journey with your children or loved ones. Representation matters, and understanding the rich spectrum of identities helps dismantle the idea that there’s only one way to be.

2. Create Safe and Affirming Spaces

Youth thrive when they feel seen, heard, and safe. If you're a parent, caregiver, teacher, or friend, take time to listen without judgment. Be intentional about using correct names and pronouns, and challenge homophobia, transphobia, and other forms of discrimination when they arise.

3. Seek Support

No one should have to navigate identity and mental health alone. Connecting with positive role models, peer groups, or affirming counsellors can make a huge difference. Whether you're a young person or someone supporting one, it's okay to ask for help.

Local Resources in the Waterloo Region:

Front Door : 519-749-2932 – Mental health services for youth and families

519-749-2932 – Mental health services for youth and families OK2BME : Free counselling and youth groups for LGBTQ2+ youth

Free counselling and youth groups for LGBTQ2+ youth SPECTRUM: Rainbow community space with events, resources, and support

Pride is more than a celebration — it's a reminder that everyone deserves to feel proud, supported, and mentally well.