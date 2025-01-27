Helping your Child Cope with Political Anxiety

As a parent, you may have noticed your child feeling nervous after watching news on social media or overhearing conversations about politics. With major events happening in Canada and around the world, it’s understandable to feel uneasy. Our brains seek stability and control. When we don’t know what will happen next—like who will be elected or how new policies and international tensions might affect our future—it can create feelings of anxiety. The good news is, there are ways to support your child while also taking care of your own well-being.

How to Support Your Child (and Yourself)

1. Acknowledge Their Feelings

Let your child know that it’s okay to feel worried. Reassure them that their emotions are valid and that you’re there to support them. Encourage open, age-appropriate conversations where they can express their concerns without fear of judgment.

2. Limit Overexposure to News

News coverage can be overwhelming, even for adults. Try setting healthy boundaries for news consumption in your home. Instead of “doom scrolling” for long periods, choose specific times to check in and focus on credible, balanced sources.

3. Model Calm and Reassuring Behavior

Children often take emotional cues from their parents. Even if you’re feeling uncertain, try to remain calm when discussing political events. If you’re feeling overwhelmed, practice self-care strategies that can help both you and your child regulate emotions.

4. Teach Healthy Coping Strategies

Encourage mindfulness techniques such as deep breathing, journaling, or engaging in creative activities like drawing or playing music. Physical activity, such as going for a walk together, can also help manage stress.

5. Highlight Positive Stories

Remind your child that even in difficult times, there are always people working to make the world a better place. Share stories of community support, positive political change, and small acts of kindness to help shift their focus toward hope and resilience. There are even apps or social media accounts that focus on positive stories you can follow and share.

You Are Not Alone

It’s natural to feel anxious during uncertain times, and your child may be looking to you for guidance. By acknowledging their concerns, managing news exposure, and focusing on positive coping strategies, you can help them feel safer and more supported.