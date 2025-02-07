Skip to main content
Starling Community Services.

Helping People Maintain Their Housing with Empathy: Amina’s Story

By Sarah Marie
Amina HS Blog Cover

At the heart of Starling Housing Services is a commitment to a person-centered approach that supports individual’s unique needs toward finding a safe place to call home. As one of Starling’s dedicated Housing Stability Workers in the Home- Based Support Program (HBS), Amina plays a crucial role in supporting individuals transitioning from chronic homelessness into stable housing. Yet, it is through her natural empathy and compassion that Amina connects with people to help them move into, and maintain stable housing, creating lasting change and hope for a better future.

Working as part of the HBS program, Amina helps ensure individuals are comfortable and stabilized in their new home while connecting them to a circle of community support. From helping participants understand the responsibilities of tenant/landlord relationships to introducing them to long-term social services, like mental health and addiction services.  

“Some people haven’t been housed in a long time and that can be scary for them,” says Amina. “The first thing I like to do is build a trusting relationship and always meet people where they are,” Amina shares, highlighting the importance of having empathy and understanding for the unique circumstance of each individual.  

With a person-centered approach, Amina creates a safe environment for people to address their individual goals and needs. “There are many factors that affect housing stability,” Amina continues. “Active listening, really hearing people, and having a person-centered approach helps me get the support they need.” 

For Amina, helping people comes naturally to her and this desire to help came at a young age. In her teens, Amina’s parents took her to their home country of Bosnia to visit their family. Seeing the war-torn effects of the country in her community, where people were unhoused, left her with a profound calling to help others with compassion and empathy. “When I see people in that situation, I just want to know what happened and how I can help.”  

Amina’s deep desire to help those in need is what drives her to support individuals experiencing homelessness right here in our community.  “I can understand when people need a listening ear and I love providing a light to people in times of darkness,” Amina says. With her natural ability to connect with others, Amina looks at her work not just as a job, but as a fulfilling journey of empowerment that is rooted in helping others – no matter anyone’s situation.

If you need housing assistance or have questions, Starling Community Services can help. Reach out today.  

