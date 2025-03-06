Community Taking “Steps for Kids”

Little Steps, Big Impact: Walk for Kids' Mental Health!

This May 4th, 2025, lace up your shoes, grab your friends, and join Starling’s (formerly Lutherwood) Steps for Kids to support children and youth facing mental health challenges in Waterloo Region.

Every step you take, and every dollar you raise, goes directly to providing vital mental health care through Starling Community Services. Your support powers life-changing programs, from our Children’s Mental Health Centre to Safe Haven Youth Services, ensuring kids have the care they deserve to heal and thrive.

Click here to visit our 2025 event page