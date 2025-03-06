Skip to main content
Starling Community Services.

Community Taking “Steps for Kids”


on March 17, 2025
Little Steps, Big Impact: Walk for Kids' Mental Health!

This May 4th, 2025, lace up your shoes, grab your friends, and join Starling’s (formerly Lutherwood) Steps for Kids to support children and youth facing mental health challenges in Waterloo Region.

Every step you take, and every dollar you raise, goes directly to providing vital mental health care through Starling Community Services. Your support powers life-changing programs, from our Children’s Mental Health Centre to Safe Haven Youth Services, ensuring kids have the care they deserve to heal and thrive.

Click here to visit our 2025 event page

Starling's newcomer career support services are helping newcomers to Canada break into their professional fields and reach their career goals. Our experienced and knowledgeable staff can help you get there with an array of resources and supports tailored to newcomers. With free one-on-one coaching, group workshops, events and mentorship, job placements and more – we’re here to help. Connect with us today at: www.starlingcs.ca/newcomer #EmploymentService #NewcomerCareers
This March Break, Make Music a Family Activity! 🎶 This week, celebrate Music Therapy Awareness month at home and create different playlists for different moods: 🎵one for when you’re feeling happy and energetic 🎵 one for when you need motivation and 🎵one for when you’re feeling down. Play them together and talk about why you chose each song with your family. It’s a simple yet powerful way to encourage self-awareness and emotional expression. Let’s celebrate Music Therapy Awareness Month! 💜 Read more on our blog - link in bio. #MusicTherapy #MusicTherapyMonth #MentalHealth #MentalHealthMatters #ChildrensMentalHealth #MentalHealthHelp #WaterlooRegion #MentalHealthSupport #KitchenerOnt
Happy #InternationalWomensDay! Today we mark the leading achievements of women of all intersecting identities in our community, at Starling and around the world! Today and everyday we can build a world that inspires inclusion and accelerates action for gender equality. Share this post to your stories to show your support of International Women’s Day. 💜 #AccelerateAction #IWD2025
✨ Sponsorship Opportunities! 👟✨ We're incredibly grateful for our sponsors who support Steps for Kids, ensuring children get the mental health care they deserve. Your business can make an impact too! Join us as an event sponsor for Steps for Kids 2025! Sponsorship not only changes lives—it showcases your commitment to our community’s well-being. 📩 Interested in learning more? Reach out to the Starling Child and Family Foundation at foundation@starlingcs.ca today, or tag someone who might be interested! Let’s create brighter futures for kids! 💜💛💜 #StepsForKids2025 #Sponsorship #KidsMentalHealth #CommunitySupport #LittleStepsBigImpact #ChildrensMentalHealthWeek #ChildrenAndYouthMentalHealth
Today Starling Mental Health Services welcomed 7 Mental Health Agencies from across Ontario for the Launch of the Community of Practice (CoP) for Step Up Step Down programs for children and youth mental health. Representatives across the province gathered to share best practices for smooth transitions between care levels, ensuring young people receive the right support when they need it most. @humanacommunityservices @lynwoodcharlton @youthdale.ca @keystonecyfs @compassneo @ysb.bsj #KenoraChief Advisory #MentalHealth #YouthSupport #CommunityCare #StepUpStepDown
This weekend marked the beginning of the holy month of Ramadan. To those of you celebrating, we wish you and your loved ones a blessed and generous Ramadan. Ramadan Kareem!
Spreading seeds of KINDNESS 🌸 Staff at our Children's Mental Health Centre wore pink to spread kindness and stand up against bullying! By planting seeds of kindness, we can create a brighter future for children and youth in our community, free from bullying —not just on Pink Shirt Day, but every day! 💕 #PinkShirtDay #StopBullying #BullyingAwareness #BullyingPrevention #ChildrensMentalHealth #ChildrenAndYouthMentalHealth
It's Pink Shirt Day! 💞 Today and everyday, let's lift each other up with kindness, empathy and understanding so we can stop bullying and create a community of kindness. Are you rocking your pink shirt today? Check out the resources in our stories! Remember, don't hesitate to reach out to resources like the Kids Help Phone at 1-800-668-6868, or Front Door at 519-749-2932 for help accessing local children and youth mental health services. #PinkShirtDay #SpreadKindness #CommunityServices #WaterlooRegion #ChildrensMentalHealth
Latest from our Blog

