Starling Community Services.

Common Interview Questions: "Tell Me About Yourself"

By Erin McLaren
ES Tell me about Yourself

The question "Tell me a bit about yourself" is one of the most common—and dreaded—questions in a job interview. While it might sound easy, it can throw off even the most prepared candidates, especially if they’re nervous. This question is usually the first one asked in an interview, and it’s meant to help the interviewer get to know you a little better. It’s also a chance for you to make a good first impression. So, how do you answer it? Here are a few simple tips to get you started and set yourself up for success!

 

Use Your Elevator Pitch or Professional Summary 

If you’ve already created an elevator pitch or have a professional summary on your resume, this question is the perfect time to use it. An elevator pitch is a short, clear description of who you are and what you do. It’s meant to introduce yourself in a few sentences, so it fits perfectly when the interviewer asks you to "tell them about yourself." Your elevator pitch might include the sector you’ve worked in, your key skills, and what you're looking for in your next role.

 

Experience, Goals, and a Fun Fact! 

You can keep your answer simple by using a three-part structure: experience, goal, and a fun fact. Here’s how you can approach it:

 

  1. Start with your experience – Briefly mention your recent job and the key things you’ve done. For example, you could say, "I’ve been working as a cashier for the last three years, where I helped customers, handled transactions, and maintained the store’s appearance." 

  1. Share your goal – Let them know why you’re interested in the job you’re applying for and what you hope to achieve. For instance, you might say, "I’m looking for a role where I can grow my customer service skills and take on more responsibilities." 

  1. Include a fun fact – If you feel comfortable, you can end your answer with something personal, like a fun fact. Keep it professional though, like “In my free time, I love hiking and spending time outdoors.” 

     

What to Avoid 

Here are a few things to keep in mind when answering this question: 

 

  • Don’t list your entire work history – The interviewer doesn’t need to hear about every job you’ve ever had. This is just an introduction, so keep it high-level. 

  • Don’t make fun facts your main focus – While it’s nice to share a little about who you are outside of work, remember that this is a job interview. Keep the focus on your professional skills and goals. 

  • Don’t focus on goals that don’t fit the job – Make sure the goal you share relates to the job you’re applying for. You want to show the interviewer that this role fits your career plans. 

  •  

Need Extra Help? 

If you’re feeling unsure about your interview skills, ask how Starling Employment Services can help. We offer support and guidance, and even mock interviews, to help you feel confident and prepared for any interview question. Reach out to us today and find out how we can support you!  

