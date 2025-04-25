Skip to main content
A Mental Health Boost, and a Great Way to Spend Your Sunday


There’s something magical about this time of year. The sun is shining a little longer, the air feels fresher, and everything around us is coming back to life. After a long winter, getting outside and moving again isn’t just a nice change, it’s a great thing you can do for your mental health.

 

Research shows that even a short walk in the sunshine can lower stress, improve your mood, and boost your energy levels. When you combine fresh air, physical movement, and a break from screens, it can feel a bit like hitting the reset button for your brain.  

 

And if you’re looking for a reason to get out and enjoy the weather this weekend, we’ve got the perfect plan: join us for our 17th annual Steps for Kids walk, happening this Sunday, May 4th. 

 

Taking place at our Starling Children's Mental Health Centre, Steps for Kids is more than just a walk—it’s a celebration of community, resilience, and the importance of children’s mental health. This year’s walk marks the start of Children’s Mental Health Week, and we’re inviting you to step up (literally!) and help us reach our $100,000 fundraising goal. 

 

The funds raised will go directly toward programs that support youth at our children’s mental health centre, including music therapy, which are creative and active approaches that help children express themselves, build confidence, and feel supported. 

 

Whether you come for the cause, the sunshine, or just to get moving, we’d love to have you with us. Bring your friends, your family, or even your dog! 

 

Join the fun and sign up or donate here: www.starlingstepsforkids.ca

So go ahead—get outside, soak up that spring sunshine, and take a step for something that truly matters. We hope to see you there! 

 

