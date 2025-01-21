Youth Helping Youth at Safe Haven

We are continually inspired by the dedication and generosity of our community. A touching example comes from two first-year students at Conestoga College, Bella and Kali, whose mutual passion for helping others has made a positive difference for the youth at Safe Haven Youth Services.



Both Bella and Kali were raised with a strong belief in the importance of giving back. For Kali, volunteering with her church to support those in need during the holidays was always the highlight of her year. Bella discovered her calling at just 11 years old when she organized a lemonade stand to fundraise for cancer research and raised more than $300.



When Bella and Kali met, they quickly formed a bond, and their shared passion for giving back drew them even closer. They chose to concentrate their efforts on Safe Haven Youth Services, a cause that holds special significance for Bella. Having experienced the foster care system, Bella understands the essential role Safe Haven plays as a safe place for children seeking stability, care, and support. With peers who have accessed Safe Haven’s shelter services, her commitment to this cause is deeply personal.



This past Halloween, Bella and Kali donned costumes—not to gather candy, but to create a positive impact. For over two hours, they wheeled a wagon through the neighbourhood, collecting non-perishable food items and cash donations. Together, they raised more than $150 and amassed four bags of food items, which they donated to Safe Haven.



Their generosity didn’t end there. This holiday season, Bella and Kali, with the help of Bella’s boyfriend Dustin, organized a drive to collect warm clothing, bedding, toiletries, non-perishable food, and cosmetics for the children benefiting from Safe Haven’s services during Christmas. They even wrapped holiday gift boxes, ensuring that every child felt the love and joy of the season on Christmas morning.



We are thankful for the kindness shown by Bella, Kali, and Dustin. Their commitment to helping others reflects the community spirit that makes our work possible.