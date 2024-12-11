Launching Birchlands Step-Up Step-Down Program

Starling is thrilled to announce the launch of our new Birchlands Step-Up Step-Down Program later this month. This program is a vital addition to our mental health services for youth aged 12-17 who are facing mental health challenges. Birchlands will provide a safe and supportive environment where youth can build skills, stabilize, and prepare for their transition back into the community.





What Is Birchlands?



Birchlands is a 7-bed intensive live-in treatment program designed to meet the unique needs of each youth. The program lasts 8-12 weeks with an approach that combines individualized care with strong family and caregiver involvement, ensuring that youth have the support they need during and after their stay.



Youth can enter the program in one of two ways:



Step-Up

from community-based or outpatient services to prevent a hospital stay.



Step-Down

from more intensive settings, such as hospitals or secure treatment, to receive additional stabilization and transition support.





A Day at Birchlands



A typical day at Birchlands balances therapeutic and recreational activities. Youth attend school during the day, either through our Starling Day Treatment program or at their community school. Evenings include group treatment sessions, recreational opportunities, community outings, and one-on-one time with counsellors. These activities are designed to help youth build confidence, coping skills, and connections.





Support from a Multidisciplinary Team



The Birchlands team includes dedicated professionals from various fields, including:



- Individual and Family Therapists

- A Registered Practical Nurse

- A Substance Use Counselor

- An Occupational Therapist

- A Consulting Psychologist

- A Music Therapist



These experts work together to provide comprehensive care tailored to each youth’s needs.





A Collaborative Approach



We know that family and caregiver involvement is crucial to the success of this program. That’s why we encourage families to participate actively throughout the process. From the beginning of the program to the transition back home, we collaborate with families and community supports to create a smooth and successful reintegration plan.



Our team is here to support youth and families on the path toward stability, growth, and a brighter future.



We’re excited to launch this transformative program and look forward to the positive impact it will have on the lives of young people and their families.