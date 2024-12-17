How to Prepare for Hiring Events

Hiring events are already springing up in anticipation of seasonal hiring. Attending hiring events can be a great way to kick-start your job search, but how should you prepare for them?



Here are some tips to help you stand out!





Read up on the event



Begin your preparation by reading about the event. Make sure you know:



- Date, Time, and Location!

- How many employers will be there, and what roles are they hiring for? Hiring events may feature one employer or many. Familiarize yourself with the employer(s) that will be there and what roles they are hiring for

- Other specific instructions. Pay attention to details like whether they will be having on-the-spot interviews, if roles need particular qualifications, etc.





Ready your Resume



If your resume hasn’t already been updated, make sure it is polished and ready to hand out at the hiring event. Knowing what employers will be there and what roles they are hiring for will help ensure your resume is relevant to the available jobs.



Print copies to take with you! Keep your resumes in a large envelope or a folder to keep them clean and flat. This gives your resume a professional appearance that rumpled or folded resumes will not.





Brush off your Elevator Pitch



If you only had the span of an elevator ride to give someone a summary of your experience and job goal, what would you say? This is your elevator pitch. Though an actual elevator is unlikely, practice what points you would want to cover in a 30 second overview of your skills for the desired job.





Prepare for on-the-spot Interviews



With preparation and maybe some luck, you could be interviewed on the spot at the hiring event. Don’t let this exciting step catch you off guard. Practice some common interview questions about your prior experience and skills. This is your opportunity to make a good first impression and leave the employer excited to learn more about you.



Whether you land the job or not, hiring events are a great opportunity to practice in-person job searching skills and work on your confidence. Keep your eye out for these unique opportunities!