From Uncertainty to Confidence with Starling’s Employment Services

Entering the workforce can be difficult for young people. For Haleigh, a recent high school graduate with no prior work experience, the future seemed uncertain. Like many others in her shoes, she faced the daunting question: Where do I even begin?

Once Haleigh connected with Starling Employment Services, the team immediately started helping her build a solid foundation for her job search. She received support in crafting her resume and cover letter and attended a Job Search Strategies workshop where she gained valuable knowledge about how to approach her job hunt.

Starling also connected Haleigh with additional resources, such as first aid training, customer service training, covered expenses for work clothing and even covered transportation costs for her job search. One of the most exciting opportunities Starling helped her access was Old Navy’s “This Way Onward” program, a hands-on initiative that introduces young adults to various aspects of retail work.

“The ‘This Way Onward’ program was amazing,” Haleigh says. “I learned so much about retail, and the hands-on experience was priceless.”

At the end of the program, Haleigh was offered her first job, a seasonal position at Old Navy during the busy holiday season, which meant she was able to apply what she had learned right away.

“I loved interacting with customers, I loved the pace, and the management was incredibly supportive,” Haleigh reflects. “I realized how much I enjoy working in retail and would love to continue doing this type of work.”

Looking back on her journey, Haleigh is proud of how far she has come. “I’ve learned that I’m more capable and skilled than I thought,” she says. “You don’t know if you’re good at something until you try.”

The support she has received from Starling has been instrumental in building her confidence to enter the workforce and pursue her career path. “The staff at Starling are always there for me,” she recalls. “I appreciate their energy and genuine care for my success. They regularly checked in and were quick to answer any questions I had. Knowing I had their support made all the difference.”

Equipped with the tools to build a successful career, Haleigh is ready to take on whatever comes next. “I now feel confident that I have a bright future ahead,” she says. “I didn’t know where I was going before, but now I have a clear path.”