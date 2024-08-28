What is the Plan to End Chronic Homelessness?

The final report is called Navigating Complexity Together: A Roadmap to Functional Zero by 2030 and is the result of extensive community-driven efforts to tackle the growing crisis of homelessness in our region.

The final plan includes 30 steps aimed at achieving functional zero homelessness by 2030. (Functional zero means a community has successfully lowered homelessness to a very small number, ideally zero, and has maintained that level for three consecutive months.)

Some of the key initiatives include:

Create Policy and System Accountability

Centre Community Voices

Build System Bridges

Advance Equitable Housing

Focus on Preventing Homelessness

Change the Narrative on Housing and Homelessness

Advocate and Collaborate for Broader Change

These areas will help create a roadmap to help support youth, individuals and families to have a safe place to call home.

Listening to the Community

An important part of this plan is that it includes ideas from people who have lived experience of being homeless themselves. Region of Waterloo staff continue to work with local cities, partners, and individuals with lived experience to put the plan into action and Starling Housing Services is proud to be a co-creator in the effort.

Share Your Input:



Your voice matters in ending homelessness in our community. To take part in the Plan to End Chronic Homelessness or learn more you can:

Visit EngageWR to learn more

Send an email to EndChronicHomelessness@regionofwaterloo.ca

Sign Up for emails or follow on social media on Twitter or Instagram

Call: (519) 575-4400, extension 5008 | Deaf and Hard of Hearing (TTY): 519-575-4608

For help with immediate housing concerns, please call our Housing Resource Centre at 519-749-2450.