Understanding Safe Haven Youth Services: A Lifeline for Youth in Crisis

Safe Haven Youth Services is a vital resource for youth aged 12 to 18th birthday in Waterloo Region. We are dedicated to providing support to those facing homelessness or crises with our four key programs:





Prevention and Diversion Services are designed to assist youth at risk of homelessness. Last year alone, we supported 188 young individuals, providing over 427 hours of phone and in-person assistance. Our goal is to help youth stay in their homes by connecting them and their families to essential community resources. This proactive approach helps prevent crises before they escalate.



Crisis Services offer immediate shelter for youth in need, available 24/7. When a young person is in crisis, Safe Haven provides a safe space to stay while we work with them and their families to find solutions. This service is crucial for preventing further crises and reducing the risk of long-term homelessness. Through these services, we empower youth to navigate their challenges and create positive outcomes.



Respite Services provide a short-term break for youth experiencing difficulties at home. This program allows young people to come to Safe Haven for a pre-planned one or two night stay, reducing conflicts and providing families with some relief. During their stay, youth learn important life and social skills that can enhance their relationships with their family and peers.



For youth aged 16 to 18, our Life Launch Services help to transition them into independent living. This program supports those who cannot return home by helping them develop housing plans and find stable living arrangements. Youth can stay with us for up to a year, receiving guidance and resources to ensure they are prepared for successful independent living. The aim is to prevent chronic homelessness and help youth thrive as they enter adulthood.





At Safe Haven, we believe in the strengths and resilience of every young person. Our team is dedicated to fostering positive relationships and providing the support they need to build a brighter future. Every interaction with a youth is intentional, focusing on their well-being and potential.



Personally, I see every day how resilient the youth we support are and what they have had to overcome or are in the midst of overcoming. I believe we influence their path forward and support with changing their life trajectory, which can and does prevent future generations from going through similar experiences. I do what I do to influence and create change, on a front-line level, on a policy and system level, to get to better for the youth and families we support.



While we provide critical services, we cannot do this alone. Safe Haven’s Crisis and Respite Services rely heavily on community support and donations., Ongoing community contributions are needed to continue helping the youth who need it most.



Supporting Safe Haven Youth Services means investing in the future of our community. By donating or volunteering, individuals can play a significant role in creating lasting change for our youth. Together, we can ensure that every young person has access to the resources and support they need during challenging times.