Skip to main content
Starling Community Services.

Stand Out on your Housing Application with a Renter Cover Letter


HS Blog Renter Cover Letter

If you’re searching for an affordable place to live in Waterloo Region, you may feel the pressure of a tight housing market. With so many people competing for affordable rentals, it can be hard to make your application stand out. Adding a Renter Cover Letter could help, giving landlords insight into why you’d be a great tenant. This summary of the Renter Cover Letter Toolkit by the Canadian Centre for Housing Rights (CCHR) shows you how to create a strong cover letter while protecting yourself from discrimination.


What is a Renter Cover Letter and Why Use One?

A renter cover letter introduces you to a landlord and highlights why you’d be a great tenant. CCHR’s templates suggest including contact information, rental history, credit history, proof of income, and a brief description of yourself. While this can make your application memorable, it’s not a fix for systemic discrimination, which requires policy change.

Information Landlords Are Allowed to Request

Ontario's Human Rights Code protects tenants from discrimination based on race, age, gender, or income source. By law, landlords can ask for credit references, rental history, and proof of income but cannot use this information to unfairly discriminate. For example, landlords cannot deny an applicant based on the source of their income, like if they receive public assistance.

Avoiding Information That Could Lead to Discrimination

Some legally requested information, like credit history or income source, can still lead to bias. Tenants should focus on providing information that strengthens their applications without inviting discrimination. Be sure to choose details to include carefully, emphasizing your reliability over specific income sources.

What to Do if Asked Discriminatory Questions

If a landlord asks discriminatory questions, you can choose to politely decline, change the subject, or provide a truthful answer. For example, if asked about receiving public assistance, emphasize your steady income and dependability.

Deciding What to Include in Your Cover Letter

The toolkit provides two templates—Basic Cover Letter and Detailed Cover Letter. The basic template includes only essential details, while the detailed one offers more information including a rental objective and “About Me” section. Both templates have their pros, cons and place, and it is up to your discretion, perhaps with the assistance of a Housing Advisor, to figure out which works best for you.

Looking for housing can be overwhelming, but remember you’re not alone. At Starling Community Services, we offer guidance on housing applications and tenant rights, and can connect you to resources for secure housing in Waterloo Region.

Tags:renter cover lettercanadian centre for housing rightsrental markethousing help

Share This Post

Share on FacebookShare us on TwitterShare us on LinkedIn

Instagram Feed

Have you noticed? 👀 Our Starling Signs are up! check them out across our locations in Waterloo Region! ✨ #StarlingCommunityServices #WaterlooRegion #StarlingMentalHealthServices #StarlingEmploymentServices #StarlingHousingServices
Lest We Forget. Today, we remember and honour the brave individuals of all backgrounds who fought for our freedom. Their contributions should never be forgotten. #remembranceday #lestweforget
Thank you to all the dedicated community members who raised an incredible $351,000 at Hockey Helps the Homeless' 11th Annual Tournament last week! @hhthwr Your support, donations, and volunteering continue to impact our community and local shelters, including Safe Haven Youth Services, Cambridge Shelter Corporation, House of Friendship, oneROOF, The Working Centre and YW Kitchener-Waterloo. Thank you! 🧡 📸photos from @hhthwr #ThisGameMatters #HockeyHelpsTheHomeless #WaterlooRegion @cambridgesheltercorp, @houseoffriendshipwr, @oneroofyouthservices, @theworkingcentre and ywcakw
Anxiety can be tough to navigate. But one of the first steps to gaining control is understanding what triggers that anxiety. By identifying these triggers, you can start to find ways to cope. For more on anxiety triggers, check out our new Children's Mental Health blog post "Identifying Anxiety Triggers." Link is in our bio! #MentalHealthMatters #AnxietyRelief #MentalHealthResources #AnxietyAwareness #WaterlooRegion
Starling Community Services is working towards a future where every child in our community has immediate access to vital mental health support. But we can’t do it alone. Your support is vital to sustain our innovative programs and provide timely care for kids when they need it most. Together, we can make a difference! Want to help? Give online at starlingcs.ca/donate #ChildrensMentalHealth #KidsMentalHealth
Wishing all of those celebrating today a safe, happy and healthy Diwali! Happy Diwali!
On October 23rd 2024, we hosted our annual Newcomer Career Conference with support from @cityofguelph. Here are some highlights from the morning!
What an incredible day at our Welcoming Expo! We warmly welcomed new staff to Starling Community Services and celebrated our extraordinary teams! Our dedicated and caring staff are the heart of what we do, empowering us to strengthen lives in the Waterloo Region. Welcome, everyone! 💜✨ #StarlingCommunityServices #MentalHealth #Housing #Employment #WaterlooRegion
Follow Starling Community Services on Instagram

Latest from our Blog

Visit Our Blog
"My Employment Advisor was surprised; she had no idea I had a hearing loss. But after I told her, she did everything in her power to help me not only get a job, but also get hearing aids. I can't help express how happy I am."