Starling Community Services is excited to announce the name of our new mental health program: Birchlands: Step Up Step Down Program. This announcement comes following the Ontario government's investment of $2.5 million annually to connect youth with specialized mental health care, ensuring they receive support when they need it.

The Birchlands: Step Up Step Down Program will help provide live-in treatment services for youth aged 12 to 17 living with intensive mental health needs. Step-up step-down programs meet the needs of youth who require support to step-up into more intensive services, or to step-down from hospital or secure treatment care to less intensive community-based services.

After gathering feedback from staff and youth, the name Birchlands was selected to reflect Starling's commitment to building brighter futures for children and youth facing mental health challenges. The name also aligns with the nature theme that resonates within our community.

“Staff shared that they love the nature theme and hoped the new name would follow that,” said Emily Panayiotou, Program Supervisor at Starling Children’s Mental Health Centre. “The youth we serve also love this theme, and Birchlands was a favorite for them.”

Following the theme of nature in Starling’s existing Woodlands Live-In Treatment program, the inclusion of the word "lands" in the new name highlights the connection within our Children’s Mental Health programs.



To commemorate the launch of the Birchlands: Step Up Step Down Program, staff will be planting birch trees outside the unit, symbolizing the strength and growth that Starling’s dedicated team fosters in the youth they serve.

“We often say that we ‘plant seeds’ when talking about the support we provide to the youth and families,” Emily shared. “Planting a birch tree will symbolize both our new program name and the idea of planting seeds of hope for youth in our community.”

For more information visit: Ontario Connecting Youth to Specialized Mental Health Care in Waterloo Region.