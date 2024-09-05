Meet Ruby! The Nurse at our Children’s Mental Health Centre.

In the lives of children and youth struggling with mental health challenges, physical well-being is often overlooked—but not by Ruby. As the dedicated nurse at Starling’s Children’s Mental Health Centre, Ruby’s role is crucial in ensuring that physical health builds the foundation for emotional healing. "My job is to ensure our kids' physical health needs are met so they can focus on their mental health," Ruby explains, highlighting the integral connection between body and mind.



A typical day for Ruby is anything but predictable, but usually begins by checking emails, including updates from staff on youth incidents or health concerns. Medication administration is a critical part of her morning, ensuring each child across the different units receive their prescribed medications.



Throughout the day, Ruby is a vital resource for both the children, families and staff. Whether answering urgent medical questions, administering first aid or providing supplemental education for youth and their families on their diagnoses, her expertise provides crucial support to the entire team. She also monitors medication effectiveness, collaborating with the youth, family, and staff to track side effects, assess for potential complications, and address any challenges with both current and new medications.



Behind the scenes, Ruby also manages the administrative side of healthcare, overseeing medical supplies, maintaining accurate records, and training staff on proper medication procedures. Her collaboration with doctors, psychiatrists, and pharmacists ensures that each child receives the comprehensive, individualized care they need to succeed.



Ruby also ensures that preventative health is not forgotten, offering resources on a range of issues, including immunizations, reproductive health, and smoking cessation, to protect the overall well-being of the youth in her care.



For Ruby, nursing is not just a profession—it’s her passion. With nearly 15 years of experience in healthcare, she’s deeply committed to making a difference in the lives of the children at Starling. “The kids here have given me a new perspective,” Ruby reflects. “Seeing the positive changes in them over their time at Starling is what keeps me going every day.”

Did you know Ruby’s position is 100% funded by our generous donors? Your support makes it possible for her to continue providing the essential care that transforms lives. Thank you for making a difference in the well-being of our children!