Let’s get Realistic About your Job Goal!

How do we know that we’ve picked the right job goal? Your goal should meet these 3 criteria: you understand what the job involves, you have or can get the needed credentials, and the job is in demand. Let’s explore how to make sure your job search meets these criteria!

What is this job like? What skills do I need?

Maybe you have a job goal, or maybe a friend has been telling you: “Oh, you’d be a great admin assistant!”. But if you haven’t done the job before, you may not be sure what it involves. Before putting in time and energy getting a job, here’s how you can get a closer look at the role:

Read job listings in detail – Usually, the main duties of a job are listed towards the top of the job description. Are you interested in doing those tasks regularly for work? If the first 5 points don’t interest you, this might not be the role for you.

Speak with someone in this role – If you know someone who already does this job, or can make a connection through your network, speaking with them could give you a clearer idea of their job. What does their day-to-day work involve?

Does this job require certain education or certifications?

Depending on your goal, the job may have required or recommended education or certifications. There might be legal requirements for training to do a job, like Smart Serve for anyone serving alcohol. Here are some tips to understand education and certification requirements:

Look for the words “Required” or “Recommended/Preferred” in job descriptions so you know how important the credential is.

Research the time and cost involved: How long will it take you to get the credential? How much does it cost?

Again, reading job listings closely and speaking to people in the role can give you up-to-date information on required education and certifications, and industry standards.

What is the demand for this role?

Just because a job exists does not mean it’s available! Demand for different roles and types of work change based on the economy, the time of year, and many other labour market factors. By paying attention to the number of job listings that are posted, you can get an idea of the demand for different jobs in your area.

If there are limited postings each week for the job you’re seeking, you might consider the following options:



Expand your search radius – there may be more jobs available across a larger area. How far are you willing to commute? Or are you willing to relocate?

Use fewer search filters – do more roles appear when you remove some search filters (like pay, schedule, or part-time/full-time)? There might be roles available but not with all the specifications you’ve filtered for. Consider what you’re willing to be flexible on

Find a stepping stone – if the role you’re seeking isn’t currently available or in high demand, starting from a related but in-demand role to gain experience can help you to move into that preferred role in time.

Making sure you understand the role, what qualifications are needed, and if it is in demand, you should have a better understanding of how far you have to go to make this goal a reality!