Skip to main content
Starling Community Services.

Disclosing Personal Information to Employers – What and Why

By Erin McLaren
Disclosing Personal Information Photo

The hiring process always involves disclosing professional information to an employer, like your skills, experiences, and qualifications. Generally, we advise that job seekers avoid disclosing information that is more personal in nature. But, there are some cases where personal qualities or experiences could feel relevant or necessary to tell an employer.

Let’s talk about what kind of personal information someone might consider disclosing, and why we might consider sharing with an employer.

Disclaimer: This article is a general intro on disclosing personal info, but your circumstances will be unique. We recommend seeking personalized services/advice regarding whether to disclose your particular information.


Types of Personal Disclosure

Broad categories of personal information you might disclose are:

Identity – Identities are things that you are, inherent aspects of you as a person. Some examples are: a person with a disability, a 2SLGBTQ person, or an Indigenous person. Many identities fall under the protection of the Ontario Human Rights Code.

Personal Experience – Experiences are things that have happened to you, they may be in the past or ongoing. Examples could be: experience with immigration to Canada, or experience with homelessness.

Identity and Experience can be connected. For example, someone with a disability might have more experiences with the healthcare system than someone without.

Visible – in some cases, someone can get information about your Identities or Experiences just by looking at you. Someone’s disability might be visible if they have a visual impairment and use a cane.

Invisible – most Personal Experiences and many Identities are ones that someone wouldn’t know about just by looking at you. Experiences are most often Invisible as they take place at a specific time and place. Many disabilities are invisible, such as learning disabilities or chronic pain.


Reasons to Disclose Personal Information

1) To get accommodations we need for the hiring process or to do the job.
Someone might state outright that they use a wheelchair when scheduling an in-person interview to make sure the building is accessible for them.

2) Our identity or experience makes us a stronger candidate than others without that identity or lived experience. If applying for a role supporting people to find housing, disclosing your own experience with homelessness might help to convey that you can directly relate to your clients’ experiences, or have knowledge about housing services you learned from that experience.


Even if we have a clear reason to make a disclosure to an employer, we still have to balance that with the possibility of facing discrimination or stigma against the identity or experience that we share.

Stay tuned for our next post where we will talk about considerations for when and how to disclose personal information.

Tags:employmentinterviewdisclosing perjob search

Share This Post

Share on FacebookShare us on TwitterShare us on LinkedIn

Instagram Feed

On Monday, June 3rd, TrilliumWest Real Estate Brokerage hosted the TW Classic Golf Tournament, which raised over $14,000 to support Starling's children’s mental health programs! We are so grateful for the amazing community that came together for a great cause! 💜 @trilliumwest #KidsMentalHealth #StarlingCommunityServices #StarlingMentalHealth #MentalHealthMatters #WaterlooRegion
On April 24, the Region of Waterloo Council approved the final report for the official Plan to End Chronic Homelessness. This plan will help prevent, address and end chronic homelessness in Waterloo Region. Learn how you can get involved and share your input to put the plan in action on our Housing Blog. Link is in our bio. #WaterlooRegion #HousingServicesWaterloo #StarlingHousingServices
Last week, our Front Door team gathered with the community to change the narrative on suicide together at the Waterloo Region Suicide Prevention Council annual World Suicide Prevention Day. Thank you to the Waterloo Region Suicide Prevention Council for creating a space of hope, help and healing in Waterloo Region. @WRSPC
Our next virtual Housing Search Support session is on Thursday, September 26, at 2:00 pm! Join in an online learning experience with one of our skilled Housing Advisors to learn about the tools, resources and strategies that will help you obtain market rent housing in #WaterlooRegion. Register today - link in our bio! #WaterlooRegion #HousingSearchSupportSessions #HousingServices #HousingStrategies #HousingResources
Registration is now open for our Fetal Alcohol Spectrum Disorder (FASD) Support Groups for Adolescents and Caregivers. Connect with others in a safe, confidential setting. Join us for a mix of online and in-person activities to find support, meet friends, learn new skills, and have fun! Our Adolescent group will kick off the first week of October and continue into November. Connect with Rob MacDonald to register: E-mail: rmacdonald@lutherwood.ca Call or Text: 519-504-0695 Share to help us spread the word about FASD youth support in Waterloo Region.💙 . . . #FASDAwareness #FASDsupport #FASD #MentalHealthSupports #WaterlooRegion #FASDCommunity #SupportForParents #UnderstandingFASD #ParentingSupport #KitchenerOnt #CambridgeOnt #WaterlooOnt #TeenMentalHealth #MentalHealthSupport @plexusfasd
Thank you Intact Insurance and Donovan Insurance for supporting our Music Therapy program. 🎶 Your generosity is helping children and youth find healing and self-expression through the power of music. #MusicTherapy #StarlingCommunityServices #MentalHealthWaterloo #ChildrenAndYouthMentalHealth
Starling Community Services is proud to participate in Welcoming Week 2024 (September 13 - 22, 2024). By welcoming our new neighbours into our communities, we are welcoming new ideas and new opportunities. #WelcomingWeek2024
Grow through your experiences! 🌱 These uplifting affirmations are just a few of the positive messages children and youth will see at our Children's Mental Health Centre as they start a new school year. What affirmations do you use to kick off your day? Share with us in the comments! For additional back-to-school resources, check out our Children's Mental Health blog—link in our bio. #ChildrensMentalHealth #BackToSchool #MentalHealthMatters
Follow Starling Community Services on Instagram

Latest from our Blog

Visit Our Blog
"I don’t think I’d have a place to call home right now if it was not for the support I received from Lutherwood’s PATHS2Home Program.”