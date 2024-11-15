Skip to main content
Starling Community Services.

Celebrating Togetherness this Winter Season


Celebrating Togetherness MH Blog

The holiday season is often portrayed as a time of magic and togetherness. But for many, it can also feel overwhelming. From the pressure to create perfect moments to the financial strain of gift-giving, these stressors can weigh heavily on anyone, especially children and teens who already struggle with their mental health. That’s why we encourage focusing on what matters most: connection, mindfulness, and shared experiences that can strengthen bonds and lift spirits.

Here are some winter activities to help find joy and create meaningful memories, without the added stress. These ideas are designed to nurture mental health, spark creativity, and foster strong connections with your loved ones.

  1. Holiday Movie Marathon
    Set up a cozy space with blankets and pillows, grab your favourite snacks and watch holiday movies together!
  2. Game Night Fun
    Dust off your favorite board or card games and enjoy a friendly competition. Choose games like charades, Pictionary, or 20 Questions for interactive fun that encourages teamwork and communication.
  3. Bake Together
    Cooking and baking are great ways to bond and de-stress. Try making simple treats like cookies or cupcakes, and let kids get creative with decorations. Sharing the finished goodies adds an extra layer of joy!
  4. DIY Holiday Decorations
    Engage in crafting homemade decorations like paper snowflakes, garlands, or ornaments. Creative activities can be calming and offer a sense of accomplishment for children and teens.
  5. Winter Nature Walk or Hike
    Bundle up and head outside to connect with nature. Whether it’s a nearby park or a nature trail, a scavenger hunt for pinecones, animal tracks, or unique leaves can make the outing more interactive. Fresh air and movement are always great for mental health.
  6. Volunteering Together
    Giving back is a powerful way to foster gratitude and compassion. Volunteer at a local shelter, pack care kits for those in need, or find a community clean-up event. Acts of kindness can lift everyone’s spirits.
  7. Build a Time Capsule
    Reflect on the year by collecting small items or writing down hopes and dreams for the future. Seal them in a box to open in a year or more, helping loved ones focus on growth and positivity.
  8. Gratitude Jar
    Create a gratitude jar by writing down things each person is thankful for throughout the season. Reading them together fosters a positive outlook and strengthens emotional connections.
  9. Winter Scavenger Hunt
    Set up a scavenger hunt with winter-themed clues around your home or neighborhood. Small rewards at the end could make it even more exciting for children and teens.
  10. DIY Hot Cocoa Bar
    Warm up the season with a hot cocoa bar! Lay out marshmallows, candy canes, chocolate chips, and whipped cream, and let everyone customize their own drink. It’s a simple way to relax and enjoy each other’s company.

At Starling Community Services, we believe that nurturing mental health starts with intentional moments of care and connection. This holiday season, focus on the memories you create and the love you share. The greatest gift you can give is your time and attention—it’s what truly makes the season magical for youth.

Share This Post

Share on FacebookShare us on TwitterShare us on LinkedIn

Instagram Feed

This Giving Tuesday, we extend our heartfelt thanks to our amazing community of supporters. Your generosity and compassion are vital in supporting children and families on their journey to mental well-being and brighter futures. A special shoutout to our dedicated staff whose unwavering care makes all of it possible. Together, we thank you all, for strengthening the lives of children, youth and their families in Waterloo Region. #GivingTuesday #WaterlooRegion #CommunitySupport #MentalHealthMatters
This holiday season, the Canada Post strike may cause delays in mail donations. But don’t worry – there are still plenty of ways to make sure your gift has an immediate impact! 🎁✨ 1️⃣ Donate online anytime at starlingcs.ca/donate 2️⃣ Call Marta or Adriana at 519-884-1470 ext. 1137 to donate directly 3️⃣ Drop off your cash or cheque at any Starling location in person Your generosity makes a world of difference. Thank you for supporting us this holiday season!
Seniors and dedicated staff at our Children's Mental Health Centre came together to create a stunning collage of 'starling' birds, symbolizing community, unity, love, and new beginnings! This project came together in an Art-based treatment group, led by one of our Child and Youth Counselors, Elvira. Now this sits right in our Atrium for everyone to see. 💜✨
Bring dreams to life this holiday season! Join us in bringing some much-needed cheer and support to children and youth at Starling Community Services with our Comfy Cozy Holiday Drive. Together, we can make this holiday season special for the children and youth Starling Children's Mental Health Centre and Safe Haven Youth Services. Explore our gift catalogue through the link in our bio! #ComfyCozy24 #WaterlooRegion #HolidayDrive
On Monday, November 18th we unveiled the new Smilezone Space at our Child and Parent Place program in Cambridge. The Smilezone team put in a tremendous effort to transform our Child and Parent Place room into a vibrant, child-focused and welcoming space. Creating a safe and welcoming space is essential to the work our Child and Parent Place Program supports and the new and inviting features of the Smilezone space will help foster a welcoming environment for children, youth and their families. A heartfelt thank you to Tim Hortons Cambridge and the Patey-Skropolis family for the generous donation to make this project possible. @smilezonefoundation @timhortons
Have you noticed? 👀 Our Starling Signs are up! check them out across our locations in Waterloo Region! ✨ #StarlingCommunityServices #WaterlooRegion #StarlingMentalHealthServices #StarlingEmploymentServices #StarlingHousingServices
Lest We Forget. Today, we remember and honour the brave individuals of all backgrounds who fought for our freedom. Their contributions should never be forgotten. #remembranceday #lestweforget
Thank you to all the dedicated community members who raised an incredible $351,000 at Hockey Helps the Homeless' 11th Annual Tournament last week! @hhthwr Your support, donations, and volunteering continue to impact our community and local shelters, including Safe Haven Youth Services, Cambridge Shelter Corporation, House of Friendship, oneROOF, The Working Centre and YW Kitchener-Waterloo. Thank you! 🧡 📸photos from @hhthwr #ThisGameMatters #HockeyHelpsTheHomeless #WaterlooRegion @cambridgesheltercorp, @houseoffriendshipwr, @oneroofyouthservices, @theworkingcentre and ywcakw
Follow Starling Community Services on Instagram

Latest from our Blog

Visit Our Blog
"I didn’t notice it at the time, but Lutherwood was an instrumental part of my development growing up.”